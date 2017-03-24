A-J softball team opens season with pair of losses

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team lost a pair of games to open the spring season.

Marion 8, A-J 5: Makenzie Carter was 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs for the host Lady Wildcats in the loss Saturday, March 18.

Lexi Smith was 2-for-3 for A-J. Katie Williams was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kenzie Conway was 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Britney Hilton pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed 11 hits to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Carter pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed a hit to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Steeleville 9, A-J 6: Morgan Wendling was 2-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs to lead the visiting Wildcats in the season-opening loss Thursday, March 16.

Williams was 2-for-4. Lexi Macy was 1-for-2 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Carter was 1-for-2.

Carter pitched 5 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 7 walks and 7 strikeouts. Helton pitched an inning and allowed 2 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout.

A-J, 0-2, is scheduled to play at home Monday against county-rival Cobden.