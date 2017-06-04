A-J softball team posts three straight victories

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team won three consecutive games in recent action.

A-J 11, Shawnee 1: A-J pitcher Makenzie Carter tossed a one-hitter to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the victory Saturday, April 1.

Carter gave up a walk and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Autumn McMahan was the losing pitcher, scattering 7 hits to go with 13 walks and a strikeout.

Carter was 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs to lead A-J. Payton Alsip and Jasmin Foster were each 1-for-1. Britni Helton was 1-for-2. Katie Williams was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Morgan Wendling was 1-for-4.

Abbey Livesay was 1-for-1 for the Lady Reds lone hit.

A-J 1, Goreville 0: Lexi Smith drove in the winning run in the 7th inning to lift the host Lady Wildcats to the win Wednesday, March 29.

Smith led A-J at the plate by going 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI.

Foster and Wendling were each 1-for-2 for the Lady Wildcats. Hailley Abernathy was 1-for-3.

Helton was the winning pitcher, scattering four hits to go with one walk.

A-J 5, Murphysboro 1: Abernathy was 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs to lead visiting A-J to the win Tuesday, March 28.

Carter and Lexi Macy were each 1-for-2. Mackenzie Conway and Wendling were both 1-for-3 and Williams was 1-for-4.

Carter was the winning pitcher, scattering 5 hits to go with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

A-J, 5-2, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Pinckneyville.