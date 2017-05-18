A-J student athlete earns golf scholarship

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School athletic director Rick Livesay reports that A-J senior Chelsea Reinier has signed with McKendree University in Lebanon, where she has received a golf scholarship. Reinier had already received a soccer scholarship from the university.

Reinier has played for the A-JCHS golf team since her freshman year. A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said she has improved her 9-hole scoring average by 10 strokes over the last four years.

Reinier earned all-conference honors during her senior year.

She was part of the first A-J girls’ golf team to advance to sectionals.

She has achieved these accomplishments while also maintaining a 3.558 grade point average, which qualified her as a scholar athlete for three years in a row.