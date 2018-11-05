A-J tops Sparta, West Frankfort

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team won twice in recent action.

A-J 10, Sparta 8: Hunter Ralls was 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and 3 RBIs to lead the host Wildcats on Senior Day in their final Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division game of the regular season Wednesday, May 2.

Bryce Osman was 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base and an RBI.

Dalton Goddard was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Ross Pinnon was 2-for-4 with 2 stolen bases. Wyatt Johnston was 1-for-1 with a stolen base. John Parmley was 1-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Sheldon McGrath was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Blake Pena and Kyle Clover each had a stolen base.

Ethan Krumrey, Levi Hall, Pena and Osman pitched and combined for a 3-hitter to go with 7 walks and 12 strikeouts.

The 10 graduating seniors on the team were recognized with a fish fry following the game.

A-J 10, West Frankfort 7: Krumrey was 3-for-3 with a stolen base and 2 RBIs to lead host A-J in the win Monday, April 30.

Ralls was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Pinnon was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and 2 RBIs. McGrath was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Clover was 1-for-3 with a double. Goddard was 1-for-4.

Clover and Jackson Laster pitched in the win. Clover pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 6 walks and 7 strikeouts. Laster pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

A-J, 13-9 overall, finished 5-5 in the conference. A-J is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Herrin and closes out regular season play Saturday at Altamount.