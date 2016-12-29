A-J tops Union County in Eldorado Tourney play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team led early and held on for a 56-41 win over Union County, Ky., in first-round action at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 26 .

Jake Parr led the way with 21 points and 4 rebounds for A-J. Logan Sawyer had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Sheldon McGrath had 8 points and 3 rebounds. Izzy Markovic had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Jacob Zimmerman had 5 points and a rebound. Ross Pinnon had 2 points and 2 rebounds. Carson Reynolds and Michel Hill had 2 points and a rebound apiece.

A-J was 13 of 30 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 15 of 19 from the free throw line.

Union County was 19 of 44 in shot attempts from the floor, 0 of 12 from 3-point range and 3 of 9 from the charity stripe.

A-J, which improved to 5-7, was set to play top-seeded Herrin on Tuesday.