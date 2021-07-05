A-J track coach looking forward to start of season

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ track coach Michael Eudy is looking forward to the season.

“All of the kids missed track season last year,” Eudy said. “I’m glad we got a season and are able to compete.”

The season was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lone senior on the boys’ track team is sprinter Juan Valencia.

The only two seniors on the girls’ team are distance runner Julia Hall and distance runner/sprinter Anna Hess.

Juniors on the boys’ team are distance/middle distance runner Beto Vaca Diez, shot put/discus throwers Joey Sullivan and Keejan Keller, sprinters Laighton Mixen and Zach Stokes and middle distance runner Ethan Carver.

Junior girls are high jump/sprinter Ana Markovic, sprinter/hurdler Addison Denny and shot put/discus throwers Marlee Smith and Darcie McMahan.

Sophomore boys are middle distance Matte Vaca Diez and distance runner Yovani Carillo.

The sophomore girls include long jump/triple jump/sprinter Kylee Stover and sprinter Alexis Nekola.

The A-J girls compete Thursday, today, at Du Quoin. The A-J boys are scheduled to compete Thursday, May 13, at Murphysboro.