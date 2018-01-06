A-J track season comes to end

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ track team did not advance anyone to the state meet at the Class 2A sectional at Salem last week.

Noah Craig led the way with a 6th place finish in the discus with a 136-0 effort.

Eighth place finishes for the Wildcats were recorded by Jaryt Tripp in both the 100-meter dash in 11.48 and the 200-meter dash in 23.38 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Zach Overstreet, Michael Brimm, Drake Roach and Nate Baggott in 9:19.

In the girls’ Class 2A state track meet at Charleston last week, A-J’s Julia Lasley finished in 10th place in the pole vault finals with a 10-6 effort.

A-J track coach Michael Eudy said she qualified for the finals with an 11-0 effort.