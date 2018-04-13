A-J track teams in action at freshman/sophomore invitational in Chester

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys and girls track teams competed at the Chester Freshman/Sophomore Invitational Thursday, April 5.

Nate Belcher led the way for the A-J boys with a first place toss of 95-11 in the discus.

Second place efforts for the Wildcats were recorded by the 3200-meter relay team of Nathaniel Baggott, Zachary Overstreet, Jake Roach and John Michael Brimm in 9:47.8 and the 1600-meter relay team of the same members in 4:04.0.

A-J’s Roach had a fifth place finish in the 1600-meter run in 5:42.0. Teammate Lucas Carmack had a sixth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 20.6 and the 300-meter hurdles in 50.6. Baggott also had a sixth place finish in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.

Anna Hess and Julie Lasley claimed first place finishes for the girls. Hess won the shot put with a toss of 32-5 and Lasley the pole vault with 10-6 effort.

Second place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were recorded by Amiyah Hart in the 200-meter dash in 28.3 and Hess in the discus with 83-3 toss.

Third place finishes were recorded by Julia Hall in the 1600-meter run in 6:38.4 and Hart in the 100-meter dash in 13.4.

Fifth place finishes for A-J were posted by Addison Osman in the high jump with 4-8 and the 100-meter dash in 13.7 and the 400-meter relay team of Grace Girtman, Hart, Lasley and Osman in 57.3.

Sixth place finishes for the Lady Wildcats were recorded by Maddie Lingle in the discus with a toss of 67-2, Hall in the 3200-meter run in 14:19.0 and Osman in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.9.