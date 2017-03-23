A-J track teams moving from Class 1A to Class 2A

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ track teams will move up from Class 1A to 2A this season.

“It will be tough,” A-J track coach Michael Eudy said. “We will be going against much bigger schools. It will be a change and a challenge.”

The Wildcats return two state qualifiers from last season to build around in boys’ track in seniors Trenton Turner in the discus throw and Dylan Fox in the pole vault.

Turner recently signed a letter of intent in track and field and football at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Others expected to contribute are juniors Jaryt Tripp in the sprints and middle distances and Ariah Hart in the sprints.

“Those four guys and a couple of other juniors should help,” Eudy said. “We will fill in from there. We have a lot of underclassmen, we’ll be freshmen and sophomore dominated.”

Eudy is looking also to sophomore Kyle McMahan in the sprints and jumping events.

The Wildcats open their season at Massac County on Tuesday, March 28.