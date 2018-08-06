A-J volleyball camp sign-up deadline noted

Registration is due by June 8 for Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Lady Wildcats youth volleyball camps which are scheduled June 13-15.

Sessions are planned for student athletes who are entering 2nd through 4th grades and 5th through 8th grades.

The camp for grades 2 through 4 is planned from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

For grades 5 through 8, camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The sessions will be held in the Union Hall gymnasium at A-JCHS.

Those who attend the camps will learn skills, techniques and fundamentals which are used in the game of volleyball.

The cost is $40, which includes a t-shirt.

For more information, contact A-JCHS volleyball coach Amy Fitzgerald-Wilson at 618-697-3128.