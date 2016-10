A-J volleyball earns title, victory over Sparta

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School volleyball team defeated Sparta to win the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division Thursday, Oct. 13.

“It was our second year in a row,” A-J volleyball coach Amy Fitzgerald/Wilson said. “I’m really proud of them.”

A-J 25-25, Sparta 20-10: Elle Basler led the way for the visiting Lady Wildcats with 13 digs, 12 good serves, 10 kills, 8 serve receives and an ace in the conference championship win over the Lady Bulldogs.

Brooke Miller had 13 assists, 7 digs, 5 good serves, 3 kills and aces and a serve receive.

Kenzie Boget had 7 digs and good serves, 6 serve receives, 4 kills, 2 aces and a block.

Jacque Arreola had 4 good serves, serve receives and digs and an ace.

Payton Alsip had 5 good digs, 2 good serves and an ace and a serve receive.

Brayden Fitzgerald had 8 assists and 3 digs and good serves.

Clair Boget had 4 kills, 3 serve receives and a dig.Ashley Oliver had 2 assists, a kill and a dig. Jade Marks had a serve receive and a kill.

A-J 25-25, Du Quoin 7-10: Basler led the way for the home team with 11 digs, 8 good serves and kills, 7 serve receives and a block Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Miller had 10 digs, 8 good serves and assists, 6 kills and 2 serve receives.

Alsip had 10 digs, 3 good serves and a kill, ace and a serve receive.

Kenzie Boget had 9 digs, 4 blocks, 3 good serves, serve receives and assists, 2 kills and an ace.

Arreola had 5 good serves, 4 serve receives, 2 digs and a kill.

Oliver had 7 assists and 5 good serves. Foster had 6 good serves, 2 serve receives and a kill. Clair Boget had 5 digs, a kill, block and a serve receive.

Fitzgerald had 4 assists, 2 good serves and a dig. Marks had 3 digs and blocks and 2 kills.

A-J 23-25-25, Pinckneyville 25-19-19: Basler led the way for the visiting Lady Wildcats with 21 serve receives and digs, 19 kills, 10 good serves, a block and an ace Thursday, Oct. 6.

Miller had 20 assists, 14 good serves, 7 digs, 6 kills, 2 serve receives, a block and an ace.

Arreola had 16 serve receives, 15 digs, 9 good serves, a block and a kill.

Kenzie Boget had 13 digs, 8 kills, 5 good serves, 4 serve receives and an ace.

Foster had 4 digs, 3 serve receives and a kill. Fitzgerald had 9 good serves, 7 assists and 4 digs.

Alsip had 18 digs, 5 good serves and 3 serve receives. Oliver had 6 good serves and 2 assists. Clair Boget had 7 digs and 2 assists and kills. Marks had 3 serve receives and 2 digs.

A-J 17-25-25, Du Quoin 25-16-19: Basler led the way to the win for the visitors with 20 kills, 13 serve receives, 10 digs, 4 good serves and an assist Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Miller had 15 digs, 10 good serves, 9 assists, 5 kills, an ace and a block.

Kenzie Boget had 12 digs, 11 serve receives, 8 good serves, a block and an ace.

Marks had 10 serves, 5 digs and 2 kills and blocks. Arreola had 16 digs, 15 serve receives, 9 good serves and 2 kills.

Alsip had 8 digs and 3 good serves and serve receives. Oliver had 6 assists, 4 good serves and 2 digs.

Clair Boget had 4 digs and assists and a block and a serve receive. Foster had 6 digs, 2 serve receives and a good serve. Fitzgerald had 3 assists and a dig.

A-J 25-25, Carterville 22-21: Basler led the way for the home team winners with 8 serve receives, 7 kills, 6 digs, 3 good serves and 2 blocks Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Arreola had 12 serve receives, 6 good serves and an ace. Miller had 8 good serves, 7 digs, 6 assists and 4 kills.

Oliver had 7 good serves, 5 digs and 4 assists. Kenzie Boget had 10 digs, 4 good serves, 3 serve receives and blocks and an ace.

Alsip had 6 good digs, 2 aces and a kill. Fitzgerald had 3 assists, a dig and a serve receive. Marks had 3 kills and a block.

Clair Boget had a serve receive, kill and a block. Foster had a kill and a serve receive.

Carbondale 19-25-26, A-J 25-5-24: Basler led the way in the non-conference loss at home with 17 serve receives, 12 digs, 10 good serves, 8 kills and 2 aces Monday, Oct. 3.

Arreola had 10 serve receives, 7 digs, 3 good serves and a kill.

Alsip had 14 digs, 6 serve receives, 4 good serves, a kill and an ace.

Miller had 9 assists, 8 good serves and kills, 5 digs and 3 aces.

Kenzie Boget had 5 good serves, digs and serve receives, 4 kills and 2 blocks.

Oliver had 6 assists and 3 good serves and digs. Marks had 4 blocks, 3 good serves and digs and a serve receive.

Fitzgerald had 5 good serves and digs and 4 assists.

Clair Boget had 3 digs and assists, a block and a serve receive.

The Lady Wildcats finished conference play with a 9-1 record and improved to 19-8 overall.

A-J was scheduled to close out regular season play earlier this week against Massac County and Harrisburg.

The Lady Wildcats are seeded No. 5 in the Class 3A regional tournament next week at Carterville. A-J begins first round action against Marion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.