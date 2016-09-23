A-J volleyball takes third at Massac County Superman Classic Tourney

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School volleyball team finished in third place at the Massac County Superman Slam Tournament Saturday, Sept. 17.

A-J’s Brooke Miller and Elle Basler were named to the all-tournament team.

A-J posted wins over Webber Township, 25-19 and 25-14, Marion, 25-23 and 25-19 and Centralia, 25-17 and 25-16. The Lady Wildcats lost to Christopher, 25-23 and 26-24, and host Massac County, 25-11 and 25-11.

Basler led the way with 39 serve receives, 38 good serves, 29 digs, 26 kills, 9 aces and 2 blocks.

Miller had 29 assists, 27 digs, 20 good serves, 12 kills, 6 aces, 4 serve receives and 4 blocks.

Kenzie Boget had 24 digs, 21 good serves, 12 kills, 11 serve receives, 2 aces and blocks.

Ashley Oliver had 15 assists, 14 good serves, 5 digs and an ace.

Jaccque Arreola had 29 serve receives, 19 good serves, 18 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces and a block.

Payton Alsip had 25 digs, 11 good serves, 10 serve receives, 3 aces, 2 kills and an assist.

Clair Boget had 10 assists, 6 kills, 4 serve receives, 3 good serves, 2 aces and a dig.

Jade Marks had 8 blocks and kills, 3 serve receives and a dig.

Brayden Fitzgerald had 2 kills and a good serve, serve receive, dig and assist.

Julia Lasley had 4 digs, 3 serve receives and a good serve.

In regular season action:

A-J 25-25, Carterville 16-12: Basler led the visiting Lady Wildcats in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division win with 11 digs, 6 serve receives, 4 good serves and kills, 3 blocks and an ace Thursday, Sept. 15.

Miller had 10 assists, 8 good serves, 6 aces, 3 kills and 2 blocks.

Oliver had 12 good serves, 2 kills, an ace and a dig. Arreola had 2 good serves and kills and a dig and an ace.

Alsip had 7 digs, 4 good serves and an ace. Boget had 2 kills and a block. Marks had 3 blocks.

A-J 25-25, Nashville 20-18: Basler had 8 good serves, kills and serve receives, 7 digs, 5 aces and 3 blocks to lead host A-J Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Miller had 8 assists, 6 good serves and digs, 2 kills and a block and an ace.

Boget had 3 kills and 2 blocks. Oliver had 6 assists and an ace. Arreola had 5 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills.

Alsip had 6 serve receives, 5 digs and an ace. Marks had 2 kills and a block. Boget had 2 kills.

A-J, 12-6 overall and 2-0 in the conference, plays Thursday, today, at Du Quoin.