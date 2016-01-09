A-J volleyball team finishes in second place at conference tournament

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High school volleyball team finished in second place at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Tournament at Herrin Saturday, Aug. 27.

“Everyone played great,” A-J volleyball coach Amy Fitzgerald-Wilson said. “They worked as a team even when it got tough and we had to play the catch up game. I’m so very proud of this group of girls.”

The Wildcats won the first set 25-11 in the championship game against Massac County, but dropped the final two sets 25-11 and 15-12 to finish in second place.

A-J’s Elle Basler and Brooke Miller each were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Wildcats posted wins over West Frankfort 25-19 and 25-19; Carterville 23-25, 25-23 and 15-10; Benton 25-17, 11-25 and 16-14; and Herrin 25-13 and 25-21.

Basler led the way in the tournament with 39 kills, 32 digs, 7 aces and a block.

Miller finished with 60 assists, 27 kills, 8 aces and 2 blocks.

Kenzie Boget had 14 kills, 10 blocks and 5 aces.Ashley Oliver had 52 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills and a block.

Lexi Smith had 11 digs, 6 kills and 2 aces. Clair Boget had 6 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks.

Jasmin Foster had 21 digs, 4 aces and a kill. Heidi Mitchell had 4 kills and a block.

Jaccque Arreola had 9 digs, 9 kills, an ace and a block. Payton Alsip had 11 digs.

Jade Marks had 4 kills and 3 blocks. Brayden Fitzgerald-Deener had 16 digs, 5 aces and 2 kills.

A-J, 4-1, is scheduled to play in the Carbondale Preview Tournament Saturday.