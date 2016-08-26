A-J volleyball team set to open season

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School volleyball season hasn’t begun, but it has already suffered a huge blow.

Senior power hitter Maddie Bigler, who the Lady Wildcats were counting on this season, broke a foot during the offseason and will be out.

“We’re trying to fill in the power hitter position,” A-J head volleyball coach Amy Fitzgerald-Wilson said. “The loss of Bigler is huge, but it is giving an opportunity for the underclassmen to step up. They are really battling on the court each day.”

The foursome of seniors returning from last year’s 20-13 season are outside Elle Basler, setters Brooke Miller and Ashley Oliver and middle Kenzie Boget.

“We have four seniors who work with their hearts on the floor,” Fitzgerald-Wilson said. “The juniors are battling for positions and the seniors are directing the traffic.”

Juniors in the mix are outside Jasmin Foster, defense Payton Alsip, setter Clair Boget, outside Lexi Smith and Jaccque Arreola and middle Heidi Mitchell.

Sophmores include setter Brayden Fitzgerald-Deener and middle Jade Marks.

“I don’t know how we will start out this season, but I do anticipate us finishing well,” Fitzgerald-Wilson said.

The Lady Wildcats moved up a class from 2A to 3A this season.

A-J is scheduled to open its season at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Tournament at Herrin Saturday.

The new assistant coach this season is former A-J and Shawnee volleyball player Rebecca Corbit.