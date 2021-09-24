A-J welcomes Carterville for homecoming game

The Carterville High School football team topped conference rival Du Quoin 28-26 last weekend and will bring a 3-1 record into The Pit for Anna-Jonesboro’s fall homecoming game this Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said about facing Carterville.

“Carterville and Nashville are again the top two teams in the conference. Nothing has really changed.”

A-J is 2-2 entering the game after losing last Friday night to Nashville.

Quarterbacking the Lions is junior Andrew Heilriegel, 6-1, 156 pounds.

Receivers he will be looking for include senior Townsend Barton, 5-11, 170 pounds, and junior Blake Burkey, 6-1, 175 pounds.

The Lions’ backfield is led by senior Ethan Lannom, 5-9, 188 pounds; and juniors Nolan Hartford, 5-11, 175 pounds, and Bryce Smith, 6-1, 225 pounds.

Carterville head coach Brett Dial anticipates that his squad will need to stop the A-J running game.