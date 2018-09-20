A-J Wildcats football team slated to play Friday at Carterville

The Carterville High School football team was shut out last weekend 41-0 by Du Quoin.

The Lions, 1-3, are scheduled to host Anna-Jonesboro, 2-2, on Friday, Sept . 21.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Carterville’s lone win this season was the opener 20-6 over Benton. The Lions’ other losses were to Herrin 49-35 and Murphysboro, 21-19.

“Their schedule is much stronger the first part of the season,” A-J coach Brett Detering noted. “They normally play pretty well at home.”

The Du Quoin loss was on the road last week.

Senior Colin Caczynski, 6-0, 190 pounds, was the leading rusher against the Indians, with 74 yards on 18 carries. Sophomore Nick Brown, 5-11, 155 pounds, had 22 yards on 6 carries.

“They’re good at running the ball and they’ve got a lot of speed,” said Detering, who noted Carterville has a turf field that his team is not used to playing on.

The Lions rotated quarterbacks in the loss with senior Keaton Pestka, 6-2, 195 pounds, and sophomore Eli Downen, 6-4, 210 pounds. Both combined on 17 yards passing.

Junior Rafe Tuttle, 6-2, 205 pounds, and senior Bailey Hicks, 6-3, 175 pounds, are two of the leading receivers.

Seniors Haden Vaughn, 6-0, 225 pounds and Julian Harshbarger, 6-0, 220 pounds, anchor the offensive line.

Seniors Bailey Hicks, 6-3, 175 pounds, Dylan Moore, 6-0, 175 pounds, and Nick Kralis, 6-1, 165 pounds, and junior Rafe Tuttle, 6-2, 205 pounds, are some of the top defensive players for the Lions.

Both teams are looking for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We’ve won a couple in a row now,” Detering said. “Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”