A-J wins Goreville title

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team defeated Hamilton County and Hardin County to win the Goreville Invitational Saturday, Dec. 2.

A-J’s Jake Parr was named as the tournament’s most valuable player.

A-J’s Sheldon McGrath and Ross Pinnon were named to the all-tourney team, along with Parr.

“Our senior experience paid off,” A-J coach Mike Chamness said about his team’s success at the tournament.

The Wildcats last won the invitational title in 2014.

A-J 52, Hamilton County 34: The Wildcats pulled ahead 14-7 after one quarter and were in command 29-13 at the half.

Parr had 16 points and 5 rebounds to lead A-J. McGrath added 13 points and 4 rebounds. Carson Reynolds had 5 points and a rebound.

Logan Sawyer had 2 points and 5 rebounds. Tyler Smith, Blake Pena and Kyle McMahan had 2 points and 3 rebounds apiece. Pinnon had 2 points and a rebound. Noah Craig had 2 points.

A-J was 15 of 33 from the floor, 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 13 of 18 from the free throw line.

A-J 69, Hardin County 41: The Wildcats pulled ahead 20-11 after one quarter on their way to the win Saturday afternoon.

Parr had 18 points and 7 rebounds. Reynolds had 9 points. McGrath had 8 points and 4 rebounds. Zach Overstreet had 7 points and 2 rebounds.

Noah McFarland had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Craig and Jacob Zimmerman had 3 points and 2 rebounds apiece. Sawyer had 2 points and a rebound. Connor Jerolds had 2 points.

A-J was 12 of 31 from the floor, 11 of 28 from 3-point range and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe.

A-J 73, Goreville 67: The Wildcats posted the win over the home team Friday, Dec. 1.

“We were fortunate to have a few days off before we played them,” Chamness said. “We were down 13 points in the third quarter and we kept battling back.”

Parr led the way with 30 points and 14 rebounds. McGrath added 12 points and 5 rebounds. Sawyer had 6 points and 7 rebounds.

McFarland had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Zimmerman had 6 points and 2 rebounds. Pena had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Pinnon had 5 points and a rebound. Smith had 3 points and 2 rebounds.

The Wildcats were 17 of 38 from the floor, 7 of 22 from 3-point range and 18 of 30 from the free throw line.

The Blackcats were 13 of 39 in shot attempts from the floor, 10 of 24 from 3-point range and 11 of 15 from the free throw line.

A-J 70, Johnston City 39: The Wildcats built a big 16-4 first quarter lead on their way to the win Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Parr scored 25 points and had 7 rebounds to lead A-J. McGrath added 18 points and 7 rebounds. Pena had 7 points and 2 rebounds. Overstreet had 6 points. Zimmerman had 4 points and 2 rebounds.

Smith had 4 points and a rebound. Sawyer had 2 points and 5 rebounds. Reynolds had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Craig had 2 points and 2 rebounds. McFarland had 3 rebounds.

The Wildcats were 15 of 47 in shot attempts from the floor, 7 of 16 from 3-point range and 19 of 28 from the free throw line.

A-J 67, Benton 65: Parr made a last second shot to lift the Wildcats to the win in overtime.

Parr had 35 points and 14 rebounds. McGrath had 11 points and 2 rebounds. Pinnon had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Sawyer and Zimmerman had 4 points apiece. Sawyer added 6 rebounds and Zimmerman 2 boards. Pena 3 points and 2 rebounds. Reynolds had 2 points and a rebound.

The Wildcats were 20 of 48 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 18 from 3-point range and 9 of 16 from the charity stripe.

“We are excited about where we started,” Chamness said. “Hopefully it will give our guys some confidence. We played well, but there are a lot of things we can do better.”

The Wildcats, 5-0, play at Nashville Friday and at Cobden Saturday.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a good week of practice,” Chamness said. “And, we’ll get some guys back from injuries.”