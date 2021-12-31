A-J wrestlers in action

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team competed twice in recent action.

The Wildcats competed in a dual meet at home Tuesday, Dec. 21, against Goreville and Marion and at the Mascoutah tournament on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Results from the home meet follow:

A-J 64, Goreville 18: Zoe Sadler, 120 pounds; Blake Mays, 138 pounds; T.J. Macy, 145 pounds; Drew Holshouser, 152 pounds; Matteo Vaca Diez, 170 pounds; Cameron Sperry, 220 pounds and Eddie Dahmer, 285 pounds, led the way for A-J – each wrestler recorded a pin.

Drew Sadler, 113 pounds, won on a major decision, 14-0, and Daniel Dover, 126 pounds; Oregan Dover, 132 pounds and Evan Vicory, 195 pounds, each won by forfeit.

Marion 39, A-J 36: Daniel Dover, 120 pounds, Brett Smith, 126 pounds, Blake Mays, 138 pounds, T.J. Macy, 145 pounds and Caleb Mays, 152 pounds, each won with a pin.

Drew Sadler, 113 pounds, won by forfeit.

The Wildcats competed at the Mascoutah tournament with only six grapplers because of a flu epidemic that affected the team.

Drew Sadler, 106 pounds, and Caleb Mays, 145 pounds, led the way with 3rd place finishes. Brett Smith, 126 pounds, finished in 7th place.

The Wildcat grapplers, 6-3 in dual meets, are scheduled to compete this week at the Abe’s Rumble Tournament in Springfield.