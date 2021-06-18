A-J wrestlers compete at regional

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team competed at the Class 1A regional in Lawrenceville Sunday, June 13.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Caleb Mays, 138 pounds, with a 1st place finish.

David Kester, 120 pounds, finished in 3rd place.

Fourth place finishers were Drew Holshouser, 126 pounds, T.J. Macy, 132 pounds, and Cameron Speary, 220 pounds.

A.J. Hoffman, 195 pounds, finished in 5th place.

The top 6th six finishers in each weight class advance to the Class 1A sectional, which is scheduled at Lawrenceville Saturday, June 19.