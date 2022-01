The Anna-Jonesboro wrestling team traveled to West Frankfort to compete in a dual match Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Wildcats topped the host Redbirds 45-36 and Herrin 66-16.

With the wins, A-J improved to 17-6 overall in dual matches, which was four wins away from the school record in dual competition.

A-J is scheduled to competex at Paducah Tilghman High School in Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 22.