A-J wrestling coach optimistic as new season gets underway

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling coach Eric Massey looks for a successful season barring injuries.

“If we can remain healthy, we’re looking to be very competitive,” Massey said.

Massey said he’s hoping that A-J can claim a Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title this season.

The team was plagued by injuries last season.

“Right now, we’re really looking strong at 120 (pounds) through 145,” he said. “And, 195 and heavyweight look good.”

The Wildcats return 10 grapplers from last season and 8 who started at the varsity level.

Competitors in various weight categories for the Wildcats include:

106 pounds: Senior Ryan Cast.

113 pounds: Juniors Jacob Tellor and Dawson Pearl.

120 pounds: Sophomore Catie Mays and senior Aiden Frick.

126 pounds: Sophomores Clayton Ramage and Tristan Steward.

132 pounds: Sophomore Nate Kisat and junior Robbie Spencer.

138 pounds: Senior Dylan Fox.

145 pounds: Junior Arieh Hart.

152 pounds: Freshman Wyatt Dowdy.

160 pounds: Sophomores Chris Johnson and Nick Sanders.

170 pounds: Junior Ethan Krumery.

182 pounds: Sophomore Kevin Wright.

195 pounds: Junior Jayce Turner.

220 pounds: Seniors Chad Turner and Nick Harvel.

285 pounds: Senior Nick Jimenez and sophomore Garrett Fabec.

Massey said the team should be bolstered by the transfer of state qualifier Hart from Murphysboro and sectional qualifier Krumery from Carterville.

“Murphysboro is still the team to beat this year,” Massey said. “They finished third in the state last year.

"I think we will be decent, but I would like to make a run at the regional with this team.”

The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season against Carterville and Benton at Carterville on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Wildcats’ first home match is scheduled Dec. 6 against Harrisburg and Pinckneyville.