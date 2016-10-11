A-J wrestling squad begins practice this week

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling season began preparations for a new season with the opening day of practice on Monday.

“I’m excited about the season,” A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said.

A-J won a Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title last season.

“We have 13 returning from last season with seven starters. We will have five seniors returning this season and quite a few underclassmen competing for spots,” Massey said.

Massey said the team will be bolstered by the transfer of state qualifier Arieh Hart from Murphysboro and sectional qualifier Ethan Krumery from Carterville.

“I’m expecting that we will make a run at the regional title,” he said. “I'd have to do some research, but I’m not sure if A-J has ever accomplished that. Our main goal is to stay healthy.”

The Wildcats season is scheduled to open at the Benton Dual on Nov. 29.