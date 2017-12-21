Home / Sports / A-J wrestling team in action
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Arieh Hart, middle, won the 152-pound weight class at the 48th annual Mascoutah Wrestling Tournament Dec. 16. Photo provided.

A-J wrestling team in action

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 10:13am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team competed at the 48th annual Mascoutah Tournament Dec. 15-16.

The Wildcats took seven wrestlers to compete at the 27-team tourney.

The majority of the schools were Class 2A and Class 3A.

A-J’s Arieh Hart was the champion in the 152-pound  weight class.

Seventh place finishers for the Wildcats were Amiyah Hart in the 106-pound class and Garrett Fabec in the 285-pound bracket.

A-J’s Jay Tellor finished in eighth place at 120 pounds.

Benton Duals

On Dec. 9, the Wildcats competed in the Benton Duals.

The Wildcats defeated Paducah 62-18 and Fairfield 51-30 and lost to Carmi White County 43-39 and Caldwell County, Ky., 44-36.

Arieh Hart defeated the No. 10 ranked Seth Slayton of Caldwell County by a fall in the first period.

A-J, 5-3 overall in dual competition, competes again at the Carterville Holiday Duals on Dec. 30.

