A-J wrestling team competes in five events

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team competed in five matches last week.

Lawrenceville 46, A-J 30: David Kester, 126 pounds, T.J. Macy, 152 pounds, Ben Harvel, 220 pounds and Liam Schroeder, 280 pounds, all won by forfeit in the match hosted by Mt. Carmel Thursday, May 20.

Caleb Mays, 145 pounds, also won by a pin in :18.

A-J 36, Mt. Carmel 34: Oregon Dover, 126 pounds, Kester, 132 pounds, Johnson, 160 pounds, A.J. Hoffman, 195 pounds and Schroeder, 285 pounds, all won by forfeit in the match. Macy, 152 pounds, won by injury default.

A-J 42, Harrisburg 42: Oregon Dover, 120 pounds, won by forfeit in a match hosted by Harrisburg, Wednesday, May 19.

Also in the match, Daniel Dover, 106 pounds, won by a pin in :08, Kester, 126 pounds, won by a pin in 1:31, Drew Holshouser, 132 pounds, won by a pin in :10, Mays, 142 pounds, won by a pin in 1:08, Macy, 145 pounds, won by a pin in 2:42 and Johnson, 170 pounds, won by a pin in 1:07.

A-J 45, Mt. Vernon 30: A.J. Hoffman, 195 pounds, was pinned in 1:23 and Johnson, 170 pounds, won by a 7-3 decision in the only two matches in the meet hosted by Mt. Vernon Tuesday, May 18. The Rams forfeited the remainder of their matches.

Marion 40, A-J 33: Daniel Dover, 106 pounds and Cameron Speary, 220 pounds, each won by forfeit in the other match held at Mt. Vernon.

Kester, 132 pounds, won by a pin in :20, Mays, 145 pounds, won by a pin in 1:13 and Macy, 152 pounds, won by a pin in 3:45. Johnson, 170 pounds, won by a 15-9 decision.

A-J is scheduled to travel Friday to West Frankfort and will be at home Saturday.