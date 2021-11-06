A-J wrestling team competes in four matches, prepares for 1A regional

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team competed in four matches last week.

The Wildcats swept a dual match at home with Centralia and Trico Thursday, June 3.

Both opposing teams forfeited in every event. A-J topped Trico 54-12 and Centralia 58-12.

A-J 48, Sparta 18: Daniel Dover, 106 pounds, Evan Hall, 113 pounds, Drew Holshouser, 132 pounds, A.J. Hoffman, 195 pounds, and Cameron Speary, 220 pounds, all won by forfeit in a dual match held at Murphysboro, Wednesday, June 2.

Oregon Dover, 120 pounds, won by a 15-0 decision. David Kester, 126 pounds, won by a pin in 1:10. TJ. Macy, 145 pounds, won by a pin in 3:22.

A-J 45, Murphysboro 24: Hall, 113 pounds, Oregon Dover, 120 pounds, Kester, 132 pounds, Hoffman, 195 pounds, Speary, 220 pounds, and William Schroeder, heavyweight, all won by forfeit in the second match at Murphysboro.

Daniel Dover, 106 pounds, won by a pin in 2:41. Macy, 145 pounds, won by a 15-8 decision.

The Wildcats improved to 14-11 in dual meet competition and had won eight consecutive dual meets following their most recent competition.

A-J was to have had its final regular season match earlier this week at Benton and wrestles in the Class 1A regional at Lawrenceville beginning Sunday, June 13.