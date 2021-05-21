A-J wrestling team earns share of division title

The Anna-Jonesboro Commnity High School wrestling team split last week in four matches at home.

Benton 54, A-J 24: Ethan Hall, 113 pounds and Caleb Mays, 145 pounds, won by forfeit on Wednesday, May 12.

Daniel Dover, 106 pounds, won by a pin in 4:20 and T.J. Macy, 152 pounds, won by a pin in 3:36.

A-J 42, Carterville 36: Evan Hall, 113 pounds, Oregon Dover, 126 pounds, Caleb Mays, 145 pounds and T.J. Macy, 152 pounds, all won by forfeit in Wednesday’s other match. David Kester, 132 pounds, won by a pin in 1:13 and Barry Johnson, 160 pounds, won by a pin in 1:02.

The win over Carterville assured the Wildcats of at least a share of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title. This will be the 8th consecutive year that A-J has won or shared the title.

West Frankfort 38, A-J 36: Drew Holshouser, 132 pounds, won by forfeit in the two matches Saturday, May 15.

Daniel Dover, 106 pounds, won by a pin in 2:11. Caleb Mays, 145 pounds, won by a pin in 2:13, T.J. Macy, 152 pounds, won by a pin in 2:13, Barry Johnson, 170 pounds, won by a pin in :47 and Liam Schroeder, heavyweight, won by a pin in 1:40:

A-J 54, Mt. Vernon 24: The Rams failed to match up in any weight classes and forfeited the entire match to the Wildcats.

A-J is scheduled to travel to Mt. Carmel Thursday, today.