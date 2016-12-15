A-J wrestling team finishes in second at Lawrenceville

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team finished in second place at the Lawrenceville Invitational Saturday, Dec. 3.

Olney East Richland won the invitational and Harrisburg finished in third place.

The Wildcats entered 13 wrestlers and 12 earned medals.

Arieh Hart led the way for A-J with a first place finish in the 152-pound class.

The Wildcats’ Nick Jimenez, wrestling in the 285 pound class, finished in second place.

Third place finishes for the Wildcats were recorded by Catie Mays at 126 pounds, Dylan Fox at 138 pounds and Shad Turner at 220 pounds.

Fifth place efforts for A-J were recorded by Jay Tellor at 113 pounds, Aiden Frick at 120 pounds, Nate Kisat at 132 pounds, Chris Johnson at 160 pounds, Ethan Krumrey at 170 pounds, Kevin Wright at 182 pounds and Nick Harvell at 195 pounds.

The Wildcats lost to Harrisburg 36-33 and defeated Pinckneyville 50-6 at a dual meet at Pinckneyville on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“It was a very good dual against Harrisburg, we just came up a little short,” A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said.

Massey said Jimenez, at 285 pounds, defeated state ranked Chase McDaniel of Harrisburg 6-1.

A-J is 3-1 in dual action. A-J is scheduled to compete Friday at the Mascoutah Invitational.