A-J wrestling team goes 3-1 at Benton; earns state recognition

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team competed in the Benton Duals Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Wildcats finished 3-1 overall with wins over Fairfield 61-18, East Alton Wood River 57-18 and Paducah Tilghman 72-6. The lone loss for A-J was a 44-35 decision to Tolono Unity.

In the Tolono Unity loss, A-J had to forfeit two weight classes and didn’t have its starting 120 and 170 pound weight class wrestlers competing.

In the Paducah match, Aiden Frick in the 120-pound weight class, was lost for the season with a posterior dislocation of the elbow.

“Aiden is a big loss for us,” A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said.

The Wildcat wrestling team received an honorable mention state ranking in the Go Earn It Wrestling Apparel Class 1A team rankings posted on Illinois Matmen.

“We are state ranked for the first time since 2011, when (A-J assistant) coach Chase Hargrave’s team, under head coach Rick Bittle, went 22-2,” Massey said.

In individual state rankings, A-J’s Nick Jimenez, in the 285 pound class, moved up to No. 9, and teammate Arieh Hart, at 152 pounds, remained at No. 8.

The Wildcats are scheduled to compete again in the Carterville Holiday Duals on Saturday, Dec. 24.