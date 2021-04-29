A-J wrestling team set to open season at Trico

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team will have a lot of underclassmen competing this season.

“We’re going to be young,” A-J wrestling coach Chase Hargrave said. “But we’ve got a lot of good numbers compared to a lot of other schools.”

The lone senior is David Kester, 126 pounds.

The two juniors on the squad are Blake Mays, 132 pounds, and Barry Johnson, 145 pounds.

Sophomores include Caleb Mays, 138 pounds, T.J. Macy, 152 pounds, Liam Schroeder, heavyweight, and Rayshaun Cannon, 170 pounds.

Freshmen include Daniel Dover, 106 pounds, Ethan Hall, 106 pounds, Oregon Dover, 120 pounds, Drew Holshouser, 132 pounds, Payton Denny, 182 pounds, Cameron Speary, 195 pounds, and Ben Harvel, 220 pounds.

The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season Friday at Trico.

The start of the high school wrestling season in Illinois was one of the many sports impacted by the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.