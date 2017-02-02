A-J wrestling team tops Sparta for title

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team captured its first Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title outright with a 55-24 win over visiting Sparta Tuesday, Jan. 24.

A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said the Wildcats have shared the conference title for the last two years.

A-J defeated Paducah Tilghman 72-12 and Murphysboro 43-31 at the Litchfield Tournament Saturday, Jan. 28.

Second place finishes for the Wildcats were recorded by Arieh Hart (152 pounds) and Nick Harvel (195 pounds).

A fourth place finish for A-J was recorded by Nick Jimenez (285 pounds).

Fifth place finishes for the Wildcats were recorded by Nate Kisat (132 pounds) and Nick Sanders (160 pounds).

A sixth place finish for A-J was recorded by Lee Tellor (106 pounds).

The Wildcats finished in 7th place out of 16 teams at the Litchfield Tournament.

A-J finished 7-1 in the conference and 17-4 overall in dual meet competition during the regular season.

The Wildcats are scheduld to compete in the regional tournament at West Frankfort Saturday, Feb. 4.