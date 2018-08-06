A-JCHS boys had banner year in sports

To say the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ athletic program had a banner year in sports would be an understatement.

The A-J baseball team just finished with a Class 2A regional championship title. The team, while claiming a regional crown, finished with a 17-14 overall record after a 3-1 heart-breaking loss to Benton in the sectional.

Millikin University bound Bryce Osman and John A. Logan Community College prospect Hunter Ralls helped propel the baseball squad throughout the season.

The basketball team had a banner season as well, finishing with a regional title and a school record 23-8 overall mark.

Fans will definitely miss the outstanding play of Jake Parr as well as Sheldon McGrath. Both are slated to continue playing basketball at Fontbonne University in St. Louis.

The football team advanced to the playoffs of the Class 3A IHSA semifinals before losing a heart-breaker to Pleasant Plains.

The squad was impressive throughout the season and entertained the crowd quite a bit before finishing with a glittering 12-1 record.

Quarterback Osman and running backs Jayce Turner and Arieh Hart brought a lot to the table for their fans with their football feats. Jaryt Tripp’s booming kicks were impressive as well. Lineman Noah Smith made some noise as well and will continue playing on a football scholarship at Robert Morris University.

Hart also excelled in another area as well and captured a state wrestling title in the 152-pound weight class. He has a wrestling scholarship to McKendree University.

Tripp in the sprints and Noah Craig in the distance made some noise on the track team as well this past spring.

Tripp will continue his kicking on a soccer scholarship at McKendree University.

The golf team’s Levi Hall will also continue playing golf on a scholarship at McKendree University.

I would say that each sport had players and seasons to remember forever at future class reunions.

A-J’s outstanding athletic class of 2017-2018 has a lot of good memories to cherish both for the fans and players alike.