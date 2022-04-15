A-J/Cobden 3, Pinckneyville 1

Riley Cruse scored 2 goals to lead the visiting Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden co-op girls’ high school soccer team to a 3-1 win over Pinckneyville, Thursday, April 7. Lakelynn Carter scored the other goal.

Cruse played 40 minutes in goal and had 3 saves. Hannah Webb played 40 minutes in goal and had 8 saves.

Murphysboro 1, A-J/Cobden 0: Goal keeper Cruse had 15 saves in the loss to the host Lady Red Devils Monday, April 4.

A-J/Cobden, 1-2 in the Southwest Egyptian Conference and 2-4 overall, does not play this week because of spring break and is scheduled to play again Saturday, April 16, at Centralia.