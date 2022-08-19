A-J/Cobden boys’ soccer team’s head coach expects squad to make run for title

The head coach of the Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden high school co-op boys’ soccer team believes his squad can make a run in the Southern Illinois River to River Conference Mississippi Division race this season.

“Murphysboro and Carterville are two of the stronger teams,” A-J/Cobden head coach Mark Boomer said. “We look to compete against them for the conference.”

The team is scheduled to open its season Wednesday, Aug. 24, at home against Centralia. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.

Six starters return for A-J/Cobden, including senior defenders Will Keller and Pierce Chapman, junior midfielder Zach Henry, goal keeper Carter Lannom and midfielder/defender Daniel Dover; and sophomore forward Taj Hodges.

Other seniors are forward Matteo Vaca Diez, defender Walker Williams and midfielders Kaden Lincoln and Brandon Fuentes.

Other juniors are midfielder Adriel Del Rosario, defenders Eric Guijon and Moises Lara and defender/goal keeper Om Dipak Patel.

Sophomores include midfielder Rylan Frazier, defenders Lucas Vaca Diez and Kyle Conway and midfielder Ethan Schultz.

Freshmen include forward/midfielder Ethan Plott, midfielder Bryan Wright, midfielder/forward Christian Thompson, midfielder Shane Vicory and defender Edwin Thompson.