A-J/Cobden soccer 2-1 in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden co-op high school boys’ soccer team was 2-1 in recent action.

A-J/Cobden 6, Harrisburg 1: Beto Vaca Diez scored two goals and added an assist to lead visiting A-J/Cobden to the win Saturday, April 3.

Nick McGrath added 2 goals. Ethan Carver and Kyle Hall added a goal apiece.

Will Halter and Maddox Thorpe also had an assist apiece.

Goal keeper Bryce Henry played 20 minutes until sustaining a knee injury that required stitches. He had 3 saves.

Carter Lannon took over as goal keeper and finished the final 60 minutes with 6 saves.

A-J/Cobden 5, Massac County 2: McGrath scored three goals to lead host A-J/Cobden to the win Wednesday, March 31. McGrath also added an assist in the win.

Thorpe scored a goal and added an assist and Romeo Godinez scored the other goal.

Goal keeper Henry had 8 saves.

Carterville 2, A-J/Cobden 1: Carver scored the lone goal with an assist from McGrath for host A-J/Cobden Tuesday, March 30.

“It was a tough fought game,” A-J/Cobden coach Mark Boomer said. “Carterville is our rival and we’re playing for our first conference championship this year with no playoffs.”

Henry was the goal keeper and had 6 saves.

A-J, 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference, plays again Thursday, today, at home against Murphysboro.