Home / Home
The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden boys’ co-op high school soccer team has wrapped up its spring season. A-J/Cobden players Nick McGrath, number 23 in dark uniform, and Beto Vaca Diez, number 17, and their teammates finished the season with a 10-3 record. The photo was taken during an April 8 A-J/Cobden home game against Murphysboro.

A-J/Cobden soccer finishes 10-3

Fri, 04/23/2021 - 9:35am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden co-op high school boys’ soccer team closed out the season with three consecutive wins last week.

“As short as it was, it was a good season,” A-J/Cobden boys’ soccer coach Mark Boomer said. 

The A-J/Cobden squad finished 10-3. The team finds out this week if it will share the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title.

A-J/Cobden 6, Massac County 0: Beto Vaca Diez and Nick McGrath had 2 goals apiece to lead visiting A-J/Cobden Saturday, April 17.

Maddox Thorpe and Trent Mason had a goal apiece.

Thorpe and Juan Valencia had 2 assists apiece and McGrath and Hayden Webb each had an assist.

Bryce Henry was the goal keeper and had 6 saves.

A-J/Cobden 3, Carbondale 0: Vaca Diez scored a pair of goals to lead host A-J/Cobden to the win Thursday, April 15.

Angel Olvera had the other goal. Valencia had 3 assists.

Henry was the goal keeper and had 12 saves.

A-J/Cobden 4, Pinckneyville 3: McGrath, Vaca Diez, Valencia and Olvera scored a goal apiece for visiting A-J/Cobden in the win Tuesday, April 13.

Olvera, McGrath and Romeo Godinez each had an assist apiece.

Maddox Thorpe was the goal keeper and had 10 saves. 

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 5 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here