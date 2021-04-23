A-J/Cobden soccer finishes 10-3

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden co-op high school boys’ soccer team closed out the season with three consecutive wins last week.

“As short as it was, it was a good season,” A-J/Cobden boys’ soccer coach Mark Boomer said.

The A-J/Cobden squad finished 10-3. The team finds out this week if it will share the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division title.

A-J/Cobden 6, Massac County 0: Beto Vaca Diez and Nick McGrath had 2 goals apiece to lead visiting A-J/Cobden Saturday, April 17.

Maddox Thorpe and Trent Mason had a goal apiece.

Thorpe and Juan Valencia had 2 assists apiece and McGrath and Hayden Webb each had an assist.

Bryce Henry was the goal keeper and had 6 saves.

A-J/Cobden 3, Carbondale 0: Vaca Diez scored a pair of goals to lead host A-J/Cobden to the win Thursday, April 15.

Angel Olvera had the other goal. Valencia had 3 assists.

Henry was the goal keeper and had 12 saves.

A-J/Cobden 4, Pinckneyville 3: McGrath, Vaca Diez, Valencia and Olvera scored a goal apiece for visiting A-J/Cobden in the win Tuesday, April 13.

Olvera, McGrath and Romeo Godinez each had an assist apiece.

Maddox Thorpe was the goal keeper and had 10 saves.