A-J/Cobden soccer team in action

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden co-op high school boys’ soccer team faced Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on Sept. 15 and Harrisburg on Sept. 13.

Cape Girardeau (Notre Dame) 3, A-J 2: Blake Pena scored the two goals for the visitors in the loss Saturday, Sept. 15. Jacob Schaefer played 80 minutes in goal and had 7 saves.

A-J/Cobden 9, Harrisburg 0: Steen Vacadiez scored two goals to lead the host team to the win Thursday, Sept. 13. Christian Valencia, Pena, Juan Valencia, Maddox Thorp, Hunter Sullivan, Jackson Laster and Joey Sullivan each had a goal apiece. Beto Vacadiez had two assists and Pena and Hunter Sullivan had an assist apiece. Schaefer played 40 minutes in goal with no saves and Bryce Henry played 40 minutes in goal with a save.