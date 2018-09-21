Home / Sports / A-J/Cobden soccer team in action
Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden’s Jackson Laster, in dark uniform, battles a Harrisburg player for the ball. Photo provided.Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden’s Noah Treece, in dark uniform, moves the ball against Harrisburg. Photo provided.Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden’s Avery Webb, in dark uniform, goes for the ball in a match against Massac County which was played Tuesday, Sept. 11. A-J/Cobden won the match by a score of 4-1. Photo provided.

A-J/Cobden soccer team in action

Fri, 09/21/2018 - 8:17pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden co-op high school boys’ soccer team faced Cape Girardeau Notre Dame on Sept. 15 and Harrisburg on Sept. 13.

Cape Girardeau (Notre Dame) 3, A-J 2: Blake Pena scored the two goals for the visitors in the loss Saturday, Sept. 15. Jacob Schaefer played 80 minutes in goal and had 7 saves.

A-J/Cobden 9, Harrisburg 0: Steen Vacadiez scored two goals to lead the host team to the win Thursday, Sept. 13. Christian Valencia, Pena, Juan Valencia, Maddox Thorp, Hunter Sullivan, Jackson Laster and Joey Sullivan each had a goal apiece. Beto Vacadiez had two assists and Pena and Hunter Sullivan had an assist apiece. Schaefer played 40 minutes in goal with no saves and Bryce Henry played 40 minutes in goal with a save.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here