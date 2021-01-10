A-J/Cobden wins twice in soccer

The Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden high school co-op boys’ soccer team won twice in recent action.

A-J/Cobden 7, Murphysboro 1: Taj Hodges led host A-J/Cobden with three goals in the win. The game was played Thursday, Sept. 23, in Anna.

Charles Vaca Diez had 2 goals and Romeo Godinez and Matteo Vaca Diez had a goal apiece.

Godinez and Charles Vaca Diez had two assists apiece. Kyle Hall and Ethan Carver both had an assist.

Bryce Henry played 80 minutes in goal and had 12 saves.

A-J/Cobden 5, Harrisburg 2: Hodges led the way for host A-J/Cobden with three goals Tuesday. Sept. 21.

Carver and Charles Vaca Diez added a goal apiece.

Adriel Del Rosario had two assists and Godinez had one.

Henry was the goal keeper and recorded 15 saves.

A-J/Cobden, 9-2-3 overall and 7-0-1 in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division, is scheduled to play again Thursday, today, at Massac County.