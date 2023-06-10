A-J/Dongola to host undefeated Du Quoin

The Anna-Jonesboro/Dongola co-op high school football team is scheduled to play at home at The Pit against Du Quoin on Friday, Oct. 6. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Du Quoin is 6-0 after a 48-6 win over West Frankfort last Friday.

“They have a lot of speed and they have a lot of size up front,” A-J/Dongola head football coach Brett Detering said. “They have a lot of weapons and we will have to be prepared for them.”

The Indians are led at quarterback by senior Camden Waller, 5-10, 175 pounds.

A-J/Dongola starting quarterback Payton Denny, who has missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, will be checked by a physician this week to determine whether he will be able to play.

Top receivers are seniors Da’ Marion Johnson, 5-10, 165 pounds; Landyn Lawrence, 5-11, 230 pounds; and Avery Webb, 5-9, 165 pounds.

Running backs are senior Cameron Ford, 5-10, 175 pounds; and juniors Luke Bauhman, 5-9, 150 pounds, and Triston Webb, 5-9, 160 pounds.