John Russell tossed a one-hitter to lead the Carbondale American Legion team to a 10-0 win over visiting Pinckneyville/Du Quoin Wednesday, July 11.

Russell logged two walks and four strikeouts in the win.

Russell was 1-for-3 with a double in Carbondale’s 6-0 loss to Steeleville on Thursday, July 12.

Russell is a former Cobden High School baseball player.