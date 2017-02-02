Home / Sports / Jonesboro girls fourth at state
Jonesboro team members are, in the first row, from left, Libby Smith, Jenna Sadler, Olivia Bowen, Heidi Jones, Marlee Smith and Jera Reynolds. In the second row are assistant coach Danny McFarland, Chloe McFarland, Jaley Watkins, Tae DeWitt, Kaya Coleman, Anna Hess and coach Beth Miller. Photo provided.

Jonesboro girls fourth at state

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 11:39am admin

The Jonesboro Grade School girls basketball team got fourth place in the 2017 SIJHSAA Class M girls basketball tournament on Friday, Jan. 27, at Rend Lake College in Ina.

In the quarterfinals, Jonesboro defeated Trico 35-23. Jonesboro lost in the semifinals to Nashville 36-34 and fell to Aviston 50-44, which gave them fourth place.

Vienna won the state tournament title. In regular season play, Jonesboro beat Vienna twice.

Jonesboro finished its season with a record of 26-3.

