Jonesboro girls fourth at state

The Jonesboro Grade School girls basketball team got fourth place in the 2017 SIJHSAA Class M girls basketball tournament on Friday, Jan. 27, at Rend Lake College in Ina.

In the quarterfinals, Jonesboro defeated Trico 35-23. Jonesboro lost in the semifinals to Nashville 36-34 and fell to Aviston 50-44, which gave them fourth place.

Vienna won the state tournament title. In regular season play, Jonesboro beat Vienna twice.

Jonesboro finished its season with a record of 26-3.