The Jonesboro Junior High School girls basketball team won its regional championship game last Saturday. The title game was played at Jonesboro Grade School against Goreville. The final score was 45-35. With the win, Jonesboro advances to state.

This is the third time in a row that Jonesboro has advanced to state. Last year, Jonesboro finished second at state following a loss to Goreville. The year before last, Jonesboro finished fourth, also losing to Goreville.

Jonesboro is scheduled to play Trico at Rend Lake College at Ina on Friday, Jan. 20, at 4:45 p.m. in the Southern Illinois Junior High School State Sports Association Class M Elite 8 state tournament. Games are slated to be streamed online at www.sijhssa.com.

This is the third year in a row that Jonesboro has won both a conference and regional title. Jonesboro heads to state with a 25-1 record.