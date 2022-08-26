Jonesboro softball team extends winning streak

The Jonesboro School junior high softball team extended its winning streak with two victories in its last two outings.

The Lady Bulldogs shut out Cobden in an 18-0 win at Cobden on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Brooke Sheffer pitched a perfect game in earning the win, not allowing a single batter on base in 4 innings on the mound. Sheffer struck out 10 of the 16 batters she faced in the game.

Carley Pearson led the team’s offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run for the day.

Addi Suggs, Kynlee Needling, Mackenzie Barnhart, Emma Craig and Maddie Moss each contributed a hit for Jonesboro.

Jonesboro scored another big win this week, with an 18-0 shutout victory at home against Dongola on Monday, Aug. 22.

Pitcher Brooke Sheffer repeated her perfect performance, pitching 4 innings without allowing a single batter on base and racking up another 10 strikeouts.

Seven Jonesboro batters got two hits in the game: Carley Pearson, Emma Craig, Mackenzie Barnhart, Kynlee Needling, Macayla Nance, Kylee Campbell and Brooke Sheffer.

Maddie Moss, Ali Leek, Linley Hurst, Addison Pinnon, Addi Suggs and June Daniel each had a hit as well.

A standout star for the Lady Bulldogs early this season has been pitcher Brooke Sheffer.

Sheffer has earned 4 of the team’s 5 wins on the mound. She has not allowed a single run for the entire season, including the 2 perfect games in her past 2 pitching appearances. Sheffer also has racked up 35 strikeouts in the 18 innings she’s pitched this season.

With their two most recent wins, the Lady Bulldogs improve to 5-0 for the season.

Jonesboro’s schedule includes three road games this week.

The Lady Bulldogs were to have played at Goreville on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Jonesboro is at Massac County on Thursday, today, and at Adams School in Marion on Friday, Aug. 26.