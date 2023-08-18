Jonesboro softball wins twice

The Jonesboro School junior high softball team defeated Hardin County 18-0 to win the Jonesboro Triangular Tournament Saturday, Aug. 12.

Jonesboro pitcher Macayla Nance had a one-hitter with no walks and 7 strikeouts in the win.

Nance led the hitting by going 3-for-4. Addison Pinnon was 1-for-1.

Kynlee Needling, Maddie Moss, Kenli Hurst and Jayce Poe were each 1-for-2. Addi Suggs was 1-for-3.

Jonesboro 16, Carbondale 0: Pitchers Nance and Reagan Cheek combined on a no-hitter in the win in a game played earlier on Saturday.

Nance pitched an inning and had no walks and 3 strikeouts. Cheek pitched 2 innings and had 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Alli Leek was 1-for-1 to lead Jonesboro’s hitting.

Jonesboro improved to 3-0.