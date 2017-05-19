Junior golf program set at country club

Young people are invited to attend a free junior golf program which is set during June at the Union County Country Club in Anna.

The program is set to start June 13 and runs through June 19. The program will be taught by PGA professional Brandon Bierstedt.

A four-day program is planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-15, and Monday, June 19. A golf scramble and party are planned on June 19.

By age groups, sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for those 7 to 9 years old, from 10:30 a.m. to noon for those 10 to 12 years old, and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for those 13 to 16 years old. Each age group is limited to 36 students.

Young people who want to attend the program must come to the pro shop at the country club to sign up. The deadline to sign up is June 9. For more information, call 833-7912.

Sign-up will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. No phone entries will be accepted.

Students will learn about golf etiquette, course management and rules of the game.

Golf clubs are not required; however, those who have clubs are asked to bring them.

Parents are encouraged to come and help with the golf scramble and party on June 19.

Upon completion of the program, young people with perfect attendance earn a free youth golf membership.