Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club supports A-JCHS wrestling team

Between practices on Jan. 31, the A-J Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club made a $500 donation to the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team.

The donation was made in return for the high school team’s assistance at the club’s annual On The Prowl wrestling tournament, which was held at the high school in January.

The donation is representative of the club’s investment in the high school program over recent years.

In addition to these yearly cash donations since its establishment seven years ago, the club has been a source of new high school wrestlers every year, a couple of the high school’s coaches and many parents and fans.

The club noted in a news release that the wrestling team’s success, including last weekend’s winning of the first regional title in the team’s history, is the culmination of years of hard work and community support in which the entire club is proud to have played a role among so many others.

The A-J Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club extended best wishes to the A-JCHS wrestling team for continued success as they head into sectional competition.