Lady ‘Cats take 5th at Eldorado tourney

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team defeated Goreville 43-33 to take 5th place at the Eldorado Winter Classic Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Lady Wildcats finished in a three-way tie, but had to settle for playing in the 5th place game because the tie-breaker was decided on team’s with the best free throw shooting percentage.

A-J’s Elle Basler was named to the all-tourament team.

“We’re playing pretty well right now,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “The effort is there. The girls believe they can beat anybody right now.”

In the Goreville win, the Wildcats took over in the second quarter on the way to the win.

The Lady Blackcats led 11-9 after one quarter, but the Lady Wildcats came back to pull ahead 24-15 at the half.

Angel Helm led A-J with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Basler added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Connar Hadley had 4 points and 7 rebounds. Jasmin Foster had 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Sydney Heath had 4 points and 2 rebounds. Lexa Sharp had 2 points and 5 rebounds.

Lexi Smith had 2 points and a rebound. Reagan Cruse had 2 points and a rebound. Julia Ellis had a point and 3 rebounds.

A-J 49, Vienna 41: Heath, who was 4 of 5 in 3-point attempts, led the way with 19 points and 2 rebounds in the tourney win Thursday, Jan. 19.

Basler had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Helm had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Hadley had 3 points and 7 rebounds. Sharp had 3 points and a rebound. Smith added a point.

Gallatin County 69, A-J 55: Basler led the way in the lone tourney loss with 23 point and 4 rebounds on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Helm and Hadley each had 11 points and 9 rebounds apiece.

Heath added 9 points and 3 rebounds. Hunter Denny had a point and 2 rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats defeated Benton and Carmi-White County earlier in the tourney to finish 4-1.

A-J, 14-10 overall, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Pinckneyville and Saturday at home against Sesser-Valier.