Lady 'Cats softball team posts three victories in recent action

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team posted a 3-1 record in recent action.

A-J 9, Nashville 6: The visiting Lady Wildcats had three home runs in the 4th inning on their way to the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division win Friday, April 14.

It was the first time in several years that A-J has claimed a win over the Lady Hornets.

Hailley Abernathy led the way for the Lady Wildcats by going 3-for-4 with a home run. Makenzie Carter was 2-for-4 with a home run. Lexi Macy was 2-for-4.

Morgan Wendling was 1-for-2. Kenzie Conway and Katie Williams were each 1-for-4 with a home run apiece. Lexi Smith, Jasmin Foster and Payton Alsip were all 1-for-4.

Winning pitcher Carter scattered 10 hits to go with 9 strikeouts.

A-J 11, Cobden 1: Wendling was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and 3 RBIs to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Thursday, April 13, in a game featuring Union County rivals.

Macy was 2-for-2 with a triple and a stolen base. Foster was 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and 3 RBIs. Alsip was 2-for-3 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs.

Smith was 1-for-2 with a triple. Williams was 1-for-4 with a double.

Molly Ellis was 1-for-2 to lead Cobden. Brooke Bailey was 1-for-3.

Carter was the winning pitcher with a two-hitter to go with a walk and 9 strikeouts.

Meredith Flamm and Ellis pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 12 hits to go with 5 walks and no strikeouts.

A-J 19, Sparta 1: Carter was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Tuesday, April 11.

Abernathy was 2-for-2 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Macy was 2-for-2. Foster was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Wendling was 2-for-3.

Williams was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs. Toby Treece was 1-for-1. Alsip and Conway were each 1-for-2. Smith was 1-for-4.

Winning pitcher Carter tossed a two-hitter to go with 6 strikeouts.

Du Quoin 3, A-J 0: Despite tossing a three-hitter, Carter was the losing pitcher in the conference loss at Du Quoin Monday, April 10. She had 4 strikeouts.

Carter, Abernathy and Foster were each 1-for-3.

A-J, 8-8, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Du Quoin.