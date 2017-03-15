Home / Sports / Lady Falcons Classic held at Egyptian School

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 10:45am admin

The Egyptian Lady Falcons Classic was held on Saturday, March 4.

The junior high volleyball tournament was held at Egyptian School in Tamms.

Egyptian School won first place, Century was second and Dongola took third.

Players who earned first team all tournament honors included Daisha Carthell, Egyptian; Izabella Dillingham, Egyptian; Valerie Greenley, Egyptian; Jabre Solomon, Century; Kylee VanMeter, Century; and Hannah Foster, Dongola.

Players who received second team all tournament recognition included Bryanna Pace, Egyptian; Mady Dillow, Century; Liberty McGill, Dongola; Kaelei Martin, Meridian; Taniya Purdiman, Cairo; and Mariah Faire, Shawnee.

