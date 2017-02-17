Lady Wildcats fall to Sesser-Valier at regional tournament

The host Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team lost 61-38 to Sesser-Valier in the Class 2A regional tournament Thursday, Feb. 9.

“We had to play a perfect game and we didn’t,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “But our kids battled.”

The Lady Wildcats were also hampered by illness to one of their top players, Elle Basler, who was still recovering from the flu.

A-J remained close early and trailed 16-12 after one quarter. The Lady Red Devils pulled ahead 34-23 at the half and 47-31 headed into the final period.

Angel Helm led A-J with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Basler finished with 9 points and 3 rebounds.

Jasmin Foster had 7 points and a rebound. Connar Hadley had 7 points and 7 rebounds. Sydney Heath had 3 points and Lexa Sharp added 2 points.

A-J 48, Vienna 36: Helm led the way with 16 points and 6 rebounds in the first-round tournament win Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Basler finished with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Heath had 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Hunter Denny had 6 points and a rebound. Sharp had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Hadley had 2 points and 8 rebounds.

A-J finished its season at 17-13 overall.

“We had five or six games we should have won,” Denny said. “But I’m proud of them, we’re improving every year.”

Basler and Sharp are the lone senior starters graduating. “We’ve got a lot coming back,” Denny said.