Lady Wildcats go 3-1 in recent action

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team posted a 3-1 record in recent action.

A-J 49, Shawnee 27: The Lady Wildcats built an early lead on their way to a win for second place at the Murphysboro Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.

Angel Helm had 11 points and 5 rebounds to lead A-J.

Mikayla Bundren scored 6 points and 5 rebounds. Connar Hadley had 5 points and 5 rebounds.

Elle Basler had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Lexa Sharp had 5 points and a rebound.

Reagan Cruse had 3 points and rebound. Syndey Heath had 2 points and 4 rebounds.

Taylor Harvell had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Sydnie Ralls had 2 points and a rebound. Morgan Wendling and Atarah Hart had 2 points apiece.

A-J 28, Benton 25: Hadley had 9 points and 9 rebounds to lead A-J to the win over Benton earlier Saturday in first-round action at the Eldorado Tournament.

Basler added 9 points and 4 rebounds. Sharp had 5 points and 4 rebounds.

Jasmin Foster had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Heath had 2 points and a rebound. Helm had a point and 9 rebounds.

Herrin 49, A-J 36: The visiting Lady Wildcats couldn’t recover after trailing after one quarter in the loss Thursday, Jan. 12.

Basler had 13 points to lead A-J. Helm and Heath added 8 points apiece, Julia Ellis 3 and Hadley and Sharp 2 apiece.

A-J 47, Johnston City 37: After trailing in the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats took over in the second quarter on their way to the win at the Murphysboro Tournament Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Helm had 20 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead A-J.

Basler added 12 points, Sharp 6, Foster 5, Heath 4 and Hadley 1.

The Lady Wildcats, 11-9 overall, are scheduled to play Vienna at 5 p.m. Thursday, today, at the Eldorado Tournament. A-J played Carmi-White County and Gallatin County earlier this week.

The tournament concludes Saturday with the 5th place game beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing through to the 1st place game, which is set for 7 p.m.